Vanessa Hudgens has been feeling the love from her husband, Cole Tucker, ahead of welcoming the couple’s first child.

“Cole hasn’t left Vanessa’s side throughout her pregnancy,” a source exclusively shares in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “It’s only making her fall even more in love with him.”

The insider says that Hudgens, 35, has “never been so happy” since revealing she was pregnant last month, adding, “She knows Cole will make an amazing father.”

Hudgens announced her pregnancy in style by showing off her baby bump on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Hudgens, who cohosted ABC’s red carpet preshow with Julianne Hough, stepped out at the March 10 awards show in a form-fitting, black Vera Wang turtleneck dress that flared at the bottom. Wearing her hair in a half-up style, she completed the look with jewelry pieces by Chopard and Haute Joaillerie Collection.

“[Cole] treats her better than any guy she has been with,” another source told Us at the time. “They are in a really good place. With marriage and a baby, she is ready for the next phase of life.”

Hudgens switched into a Alberta Ferretti look for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party later that night, sporting a black sheer gown that highlighted her baby bump. Wearing her hair down in curls, she completed the ensemble with a pair of gold statement earrings.

Hudgens and Tucker’s baby news came three months after they tied the knot during a romantic wedding ceremony in Tulum. They previously got engaged in February 2023 after nearly three years of dating.

“It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life,” Hudgens told Vogue in December 2023. “I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone’s phones away. It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other — our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they’re going to invest real time into.”

She continued: “Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical. Literally talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed. I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations.”

Days before publicly sharing her pregnancy news, Hudgens responded to speculation she was expecting her first child after online trolls made comments about her body. “I was like, ‘That is so rude. I’m sorry, I don’t wear Spanx every day, and, like, am a real woman and have a real body,’” she said during a March episode of the “She Pivots” podcast.

“I’m literally celebrating one of the happiest times of my life, and you guys are just gonna make me feel fat,” she added. “That’s great. Thanks.”

