Vanessa Hudgens is just like Us! As revealed in Glamour UK’s December 2021 issue, the 32-year-old cover star prefers to go braless whenever possible.

“Free the nipple! Bras are uncomfortable,” she told the outlet. “If you feel more comfortable and ready to take on the world in a bra, then by all means wear one. But for me personally, they’re just not comfortable. I don’t want to feel restricted.”

The High School Musical alum went on to suggest that the time to go braless is now. “Women used to have to be more covered up,” she said. “And I feel like it’s a lot more accepting of women to express themselves how they feel fit.”

Hudgens isn’t the only celeb ditching her bra. Recently, Gillian Anderson revealed that she’s over the ages-old garment. “I don’t wear a bra anymore,” she said on an Instagram Live in July. “I can’t wear a bra.”

And no, she doesn’t care what the critics have to say about the decision. “I’m sorry, but I don’t care if my breasts reach my bellybutton,” she added. “I’m not wearing a bra anymore, it’s just too f—king uncomfortable.”

Way back in 2014, even Rihanna admitted that she’s not a fan of bras either. “If I’m wearing a top, I don’t wear a bra,” the Fenty Beauty founder told Cosmopolitan. “If I’m wearing a bra, I just wear a bra.”

But back to Hudgens, who, in her Glamour interview, revealed there are “so many different versions” of herself. When asked to define “just who is Vanessa Hudgens,” the actress gave yet another relatable response. “There’s the version of myself that is the most comfortable at home in my pajamas with my girlfriends, a glass of wine, skipping around listening to music, but then there’s another version that feels most me when I’m done to the nines and my face is beat and my hair is snatched and I’ve got a dress on that is ready to stop traffic.”

After all, she is on the red carpet often. Recently, she’s been doing press for Netflix’s Tick, Tick… Boom! Perhaps most notably, she and new boyfriend Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut at one of the film’s many premieres, donning a white lace gown. Our guess is that she wasn’t wearing a bra.