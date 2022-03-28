Now that’s how you make a statement! Julia Fox hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday, March 27, wearing a dress that made celebs and fans alike do a double-take.

The Uncut Gems actress, 32, arrived in a black leather gown from Copenhagen-based fashion label Han Kjobenhavn’s Spring 2022 collection. The standout detail was the neckline of the dress, which was created to look like a human hand wrapped around her neck.

According to the brand, the “Grip dress” was made in collaboration with ceramic artist Naomi Gilon, who says it’s “inspired by my artistic universe.”

But that’s not all. She accessorized the memorable number with elbow-length gloves to match the dress and a clutch made of “real human hair,” according to Fox.

The whole look sent fans spiraling, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts. “Julia Fox ate that leather dress up at the Oscars,” one person wrote, while another said, “JULIA FOX’S DRESS!!!”

As for makeup, the star confessed that she did her dramatic eye makeup “by herself.” The over-the-top black eyeliner look has become somewhat of her signature look. While the smoked out vibe was originally created by ex Kanye West during Paris Couture Week, the No Sudden Move star has made the look somewhat of her signature.

It also appears as though she purposely made her eyes look irritated: “The fact that she did her eye make up to resemble the bloodshot red you get from being choked out,” one person tweeted in appreciation. “F–K SHE IS THE MOMENT.”

She even took to Instagram earlier this month to show her followers how she gets the look. “Literally no one: Me: I did a tutorial for u guys,” the actress jokingly captioned her post. “I wanted to show u how fast and easy it is to do the fox eye. Also pls don’t judge the low budge nature of this video lmaoooo.”

In the clip, she applied a black shade from a Pat McGrath eyeshadow palette all over her lid and cleaned it up with a makeup wipe. She then went on to make the lines more defined with an eyeliner. “I think it’s fierce,” she said at the end of the video. “I don’t give a f–k what the haters say.”

