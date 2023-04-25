Twinning! Victoria Beckham and husband David Beckham proved they’re still couple goals while sporting matching outfits for movie night.

“I thought those days were over,” Victoria, 49, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 24, alongside a photo of the twosome both rocking head-to-toe denim for the low-key event. “I got dressed first fyi!!!”

Both Victoria and the soccer star, 47, rocked blue jeans with long sleeve button-up shirts for the ensemble. The former Spice Girl added a chic accent to her look by rolling up her sleeves and wearing her hair in a low bun. She accessorized with a brown clutch.

The pair, who tied the knot in July 1999, seemingly enjoyed a couple’s date night with the “Spice Up Your Life” singer’s sister, Louise Adams, and her husband, Christian Adams, who also donned a denim ‘fit. “Movie night … Love you both!” Victoria captioned a second Instagram photo of herself with her family, where large silver “V” and “B” balloons could be seen floating in the background.

The brood were likely celebrating the fashion designer, who turned 47 on April 17. At the time, David penned a touching tribute to his wife of more than two decades.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife and mummy x someone who inspires us every single day ♥️,” the professional athlete wrote via Instagram. “We love you and you deserve to have the most perfect day ♥️ happy Birthday ♥️.”

The A-lists power couple — who share sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 11 — have been known for their matching looks over the years. In October 2021, Victoria opened up about twinning with her beau during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“We have been known to [match clothing],” she admitted, adding that it always just “seemed like a good idea” at the moment. “I mean we didn’t do it that much, but every time we did, it was very well documented and just will not leave me alone.”

The “2 Become 1” crooner noted that there was a “naïveté” about the duo that allowed them to be playful with their clothing, such as when they wore matching leather outfits to a 1999 Versace party. “We didn’t know about fashion,” she explained. “We were just having fun with it — which to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be.”

Despite Monday’s denim display, the twosome don’t coordinate much anymore, but that doesn’t mean the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder doesn’t appreciate her hubby’s individual sense of style.

“David always dresses. He always makes an effort,” she told Vogue UK in a September 2021 interview. “When we’re on holiday in Europe, he has a very pulled-together look and I want to wear those pieces as well. It’s a shared suitcase.”

According to Victoria, the Bend It Like Beckham star even served as inspiration for her Spring/Summer 2022 showcase. “The oversized chambray shirts feel quite David, with a loose-fitting pant and beautiful belt. You wanna be that person,” she revealed to the outlet.