Don’t tell mom! David Beckham posted a video of his son Cruz playing the piano with bleached blonde hair that’s partially dyed pink. As impressed as Victoria Beckham is with Cruz’s skills, she seems a little more interested in his new hair color.

On Tuesday, December 15, the retired soccer pro, 45, posted a video of his 15-year-old son playing a Van Halen song on the piano. “Watch out uncle Elton 🎹 @cruzbeckham learnt this in one day 🎹 ,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “Practice makes perfect @eltonjohn.”

The former Posh Spice, 46, took to the comments to express her pride, but she also had some questions about his new look. “So proud!!!!” she commented. “What happened to his hair??🤔🥴🤔🥴😂 love u Cruz!!! X”

Others flooded the comments solely to comment on the young man’s musical talent, including his soon-to-be sister in-law, Nicola Peltz. “So incredible 😍 @cruzbeckham,” she wrote.

The Beckham family often seems fun-loving on Instagram, joking around with one another. Especially David and Victoria.

Last month the British designer trolled her husband over a pair of boots he wore for Remembrance Sunday. On November 8, the couple posed for a picture together wearing their red poppy pins in honor of the U.K. holiday.

While the Spice Girl looked casually chic in a color-blocked sweater and flared jeans, the athlete paired his sharp white-button down and wool blazer with brown working boots.

The English pop star posted to her Instagram Story, sharing the snap of Beckham alongside a pic of Gaston from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Above the split image, she wrote, “Gaston wants his boots back @davidbeckham.”

He immediately responded by reposting his wife’s pic to his own Instagram Story, writing, “So my wife decided to post before asking me or cropping my last minute shoe option.” Then he concluded, “Revenge will be sweet @victoriabeckham.”

