For the past few years, Victoria Justice has been on the moodboards of many when it comes to Coachella style.

Every time Justice, 31, makes an appearance at the festival, the actress brings her A-game to the desert whether she’s rocking distressed denim shorts, chainmail tops, grunge boots — all usually accessorized with wide-brimmed hats. While it seems a lot of planning goes into nailing the free-spirit, bohemian-inspired vibe, Justice exclusively told Us Weekly that her looks come together at the “last minute.”

“I can be such a procrastinator, which is something I’m working on,” Justice told Us while promoting her partnership with International Delight. “I don’t want to do that this year. I’m going to try and do a little bit more ahead of time.”

The popular creamer has joined forces with Coachella, bringing the International Delight Cold Foam House to the big event. The pop-up invites fans on a “multisensorial favor journey” through various immersive experiences. Justice will be at the House as a guest barista. (She previously encouraged fans to enter a sweepstakes with the winner scoring two VIP passes to Coachella weekend one.)

While Justice doesn’t yet know what she’ll wear, she has a theme in mind.

“Coachella Is just all about having fun. You‘re in the desert, it’s like a free-spirited kind of anything-goes vibe. For me, it’s all about wearing colors that are eye-catching or something that’s interesting and unique that I wouldn’t get to wear in my daily life,” Justice told Us, adding that she likes to prioritize “comfort.”

Justice also focuses on practicality. “The weather changes so much, so during the day it’s always super hot — so I make sure to have a good pair of shorts.”

“I [also pack] a good jacket with me because it gets really cold at night. Comfortable shoes are [a must-have]. I’m not going to be complaining about my feet hurting because there’s a ton walking … There’s been so many times where I’ve worn a pair of shoes that I thought were so cute and then a couple hours into it, it’s like my feet are killing me. That has been the biggest lesson — wear comfortable shoes,” she shared.

Justice’s other Coachella tips include carrying a “little backpack” to carry essentials like “lip balm” and “blotting sheets” plus water for hydration.

As she prepares to jam out at the festival, Justice told Us she is looking forward to seeing Doja Cat and Raye.

“I’m a huge Doja fan. I love Raye. She is one of my favorite artists of all time. I think she’s just the epitome of a true artist and so talented. … Gwen Stefani — an icon.”

Coachella kicks off in Indio, California on Friday, April 12.