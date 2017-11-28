Runway ready! Alessandra Ambrosio and the rest of the Angels are ready to show off their bras, and their bodies at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, November 28. However, the models simply don’t just show up, they train for this moment all year long with sweat-inducing workouts like the Tracy Anderson method.

Ambrosio, 36, agreed to show Us Weekly host Christina Garibaldi what goes into preparing for the catwalk, so off they went to Anderson’s famous studio, where they trained like a Victoria’s Secret model for the day. Spoiler alert: it’s not so easy. Watch the video above.

For the workout, Anderson says that “Angels don’t have time to mess around” so she works their entire bodies. First, she straps on a 2 1/2 pound weight around each ankle and concentrates on single leg lifts and planks, which works the thighs, lower back and abs. The fitness expert suggests doing 30 reps of each exercise 5 to 7 times a day.

Ambrosio, who was wearing Victoria’s Secret’s new Angel Max sports bra, suggests finding a workout that is enjoyable.

“Do what makes you happy,” the model, who is walking in her 17th Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, told Us. “Do something you can have fun with, not something that makes you miserable. You have to find something that makes you laugh, makes you want to perform.”

She added, “Before the show I want to [work out] at least six times a week,” the model told Us. “I was talking to Tracy and she said seven days a week is totally fine.”

To see how Christina did with the workout, and if she has what it takes to be an honorary Angel, watch the video above.

You can watch Ambrosio strut her stuff at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, November 28 at 10/9 c on CBS.

