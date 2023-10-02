Viola Davis and her family looked picture perfect on the L’Oréal Paris runway on Sunday, October 1.

Davis, 58, was joined by her husband, Julius Tennon, and their 13-year-old daughter, Genesis, on the catwalk for the beauty brand’s sixth annual Le Défilé fashion show as an official Paris Fashion Week partner.

Davis looked like a goddess in a black high-slit dress, which she teamed with gold metallic platform heels and thick black bangle bracelets. She wore her hair like a crown in textured curls. For glam, Davis opted for smokey eye makeup, dramatic lashes, bronze cheeks and a bold red lip. Tennon, 69, for his part, looked sharp in a patterned button-up shirt with a plaid blazer and light-colored pants. He completed his look with brown dress shoes and beaded bracelets.

Genesis, however, stole the show in a mesmerizing mint green gown. The silky floor-length number was equipped with a crystal lining and finished with a corset bodice adorned with feathers. The teenager paired the piece with dangling earrings and wore her hair in trendy box braids.

Davis and Tennon tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in June 2003 after meeting on the set of the CBS City of Angels in 1999.

“He knew how lonely I was. I was out in L.A. and I hated it and he said, ‘I’ll show you around Los Angeles. I’ll show you around the Santa Monica pier,’” Davis told Us Weekly in 2013. “ From the first day, it was magic!”

The couple adopted Genesis in October 2011 before renewing their vows in February 2016. Genesis is Davis’ first child and Tennon’s third, as he shares two children from a previous relationship.

Davis previously gushed to Us about motherhood and raising Genesis to be a strong young woman.

“I want her to honor herself, to love herself, to not compromise, to not stop when she makes a mistake and to understand that’s a part of her growth,” the EGOT winner told Us in February 2018. “[I want her to know that] beauty has very little or nothing to do with how she looks.”

In addition to Davis and her brood, the L’Oréal show, which was titled Walk Your Worth, included Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, Elle Fanning, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell.

The presentation was put on to celebrate “women’s empowerment and first-in-class artistry in both beauty and fashion,” the company said in a press release on Monday. The glitzy event was hosted on the esplanade of the Eiffel Tower.