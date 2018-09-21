Emma Stone is having a serious movie star glam moment, as made most recently clear by the makeup that she wore to the premiere of Maniac in New York City on Thursday, September 20.

The look, which centered upon her mesmerizing berry-hued smokey eye, was enhanced by the perfect finishing touch: sparkles. Big ones. And luckily for us, celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin shared some of the key tips that she utilized to concoct such a dreamy and fun glam moment.

First thing’s first: Goodwin explains in the comments of her Instagram post documenting the look that for an eye look like this, she likes to use a neutral shadow underneath to create a base and shape that she likes for the eyes. Then, she added the berry tones to Stone’s lids. And the finishing touch? Lemonhead paillete glitter for that killer, yet cutesy, sparkle.

The rest of the makeup is feminine and sophisticated. For example, Goodwin concocted a bespoke raspberry-hued lip for the actress, explaining to a follower that she grabbed the new Nars Audacious Wild Thoughts Lip Palette and blended the shades Ingrid, Dominique and a touch of Fanny before painting her pout.

Goodwin then applied a sheer warm wash of color to the apples of Stone’s cheeks for a touch of glow et voila! Emma in the Sky with Diamonds. It’s the perfect weekend beauty look with a just a smidge more je ne sais quoi — and a conversation starter too! You’ll be the most popular person at the cocktail party thanks to the glitter on your eyes alone.

