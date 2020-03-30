Couple #goals! During the COVID-19 outbreak, Wells Adams played hairstylist by taking out fiancé Sarah Hyland’s hair extensions — but he wasn’t without some professional help.

Due to salon closures across the nation because of the shutdown of non-essential businesses, Hyland’s unable to pay a visit to celebrity hairstylist, Nikki Lee, at Nine Zero One salon in L.A.

And thus, the Modern Family alum took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 28, to document the process of Adams removing her faux locks. The lovebirds FaceTimed Lee for virtual assistance on how to get the job done.

Hyland added a text overlay on the video that read, “@nikkilee901 taught @wellsadams how to take out my extensions over FaceTime 😂 Keep watching for fiancé of the year’s work 😍.”

And it appears as though it was a success! Hyland’s now sporting her natural hair length, which falls just below her shoulders.

The next day, the 29-year-old shared an adorable photo of the couple on her Instagram feed. In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “Appreciation post for my future husband. There’s no one that makes me laugh like you do. Thank you for being my light in a very dark time ✨💕 To Pluto and Back.”

Adams replied to his future wife’s post and said, “This is really a ‘thank you’ post cus I helped her take out all of her extensions last night.”

Hyland and Adams took their relationship to the next level in July of 2019. The Bachelor in Paradise bartender proposed on the beach with a massive 5-carat oval-cut stunner.

In October 2017, Us Weekly broke the news that the pair started dating. They posted their first Instagram photo together at Halloween, dressed up as characters from Stranger Things. Hyland captioned the pic that started it all, “#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween.”

