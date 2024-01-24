Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whitney Port‘s latest look was a major win for miniskirts.

The reality star star attended the “The Time Is Now: Reinstate The Assault Weapons Ban” event at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington DC on Tuesday, January 23. She wore a grey H&M top with a black Maje jacket draped over her shoulders — but the star of the look was her Nana Jacqueline skirt.

Port wore the designer’s Teresa skirt, a $365 vegan leather miniskirt with pleats and an integrated belt. It’s currently in stock, but if you’re hoping to spend a little less dough, we have a great alternative for you.

Get the Avidlove Leather Pleated Miniskirt for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

With its low price and similar design, this Avidlove faux-leather skirt is an excellent pick for channeling Port’s style. Wish it had the belt? We have an affordable look-alike for that too!

This skirt is definitely great for a night out on the town, but as Port demonstrated, this type of design can easily take on a more sophisticated vibe when styled right. Black leather goes with everything, so creating chic outfits should be a cinch!

Want to check out some other similar options before playing your Amazon order? See what else we found on our search below:

Shop more faux-leather miniskirts we love:

Not your style? Explore more skirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!