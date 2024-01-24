Your account
Stylish

Get Whitney Port’s Leather Skirt Look for Over $300 Less With This Amazon Pick

By
Whitney Port at the "The Time Is Now: Reinstate The Assault Weapons Ban" event in Washington DC on January 23, 2024.Paul Morigi/Getty Images for March Fourth

Whitney Port‘s latest look was a major win for miniskirts.

The reality star star attended the “The Time Is Now: Reinstate The Assault Weapons Ban” event at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington DC on Tuesday, January 23. She wore a grey H&M top with a black Maje jacket draped over her shoulders — but the star of the look was her Nana Jacqueline skirt.

Port wore the designer’s Teresa skirt, a $365 vegan leather miniskirt with pleats and an integrated belt. It’s currently in stock, but if you’re hoping to spend a little less dough, we have a great alternative for you.

Whitney Port at the “The Time Is Now: Reinstate The Assault Weapons Ban” event in Washington DC on January 23, 2024. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for March Fourth
See it!

Get the Avidlove Leather Pleated Miniskirt for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

With its low price and similar design, this Avidlove faux-leather skirt is an excellent pick for channeling Port’s style. Wish it had the belt? We have an affordable look-alike for that too!

This skirt is definitely great for a night out on the town, but as Port demonstrated, this type of design can easily take on a more sophisticated vibe when styled right. Black leather goes with everything, so creating chic outfits should be a cinch!

Avidlove Stretchy Shiny Metallic Mini Skirt for Women Sexy Nightout Wear Stripper Outfit
Avidlove

Avidlove Leather Pleated Miniskirt

$22
See it!

Want to check out some other similar options before playing your Amazon order? See what else we found on our search below:

Shop more faux-leather miniskirts we love:

Women's Junior Plus J2 Love Faux Leather Back Gold Zip Mini Skater Skirt, 2X, Black
Cemi Ceri

Cemi Ceri Faux-Leather Skater Skirt

$27
See it!
MakeMeChic Women's Faux Leather Pleated Skirt High Waisted A Line Flare PU Leather Mini Skirt Black S
MakeMeChic

MakeMeChic Pleated Faux-Leather Miniskirt

$35
See it!
YEXPINE Women's Faux Leather Strentchy Skirt High Waist A-line Pleated Skirt Party Club Skirt Black
YEXPINE

Yexpine Faux-Leather Skirt

$34
See it!

Not your style? Explore more skirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

