Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Whitney Port‘s latest look was a major win for miniskirts.
The reality star star attended the “The Time Is Now: Reinstate The Assault Weapons Ban” event at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington DC on Tuesday, January 23. She wore a grey H&M top with a black Maje jacket draped over her shoulders — but the star of the look was her Nana Jacqueline skirt.
Port wore the designer’s Teresa skirt, a $365 vegan leather miniskirt with pleats and an integrated belt. It’s currently in stock, but if you’re hoping to spend a little less dough, we have a great alternative for you.
Get the Avidlove Leather Pleated Miniskirt for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2024, but are subject to change.
With its low price and similar design, this Avidlove faux-leather skirt is an excellent pick for channeling Port’s style. Wish it had the belt? We have an affordable look-alike for that too!
This skirt is definitely great for a night out on the town, but as Port demonstrated, this type of design can easily take on a more sophisticated vibe when styled right. Black leather goes with everything, so creating chic outfits should be a cinch!
Want to check out some other similar options before playing your Amazon order? See what else we found on our search below:
Shop more faux-leather miniskirts we love:
- DingCo Faux-Leather Miniskirt — was $21, now $18!
- Wdirara PU Leather Pleated Studded Skirt — $30!
- Floerns PU Leather Miniskirt — $32!
- Qwinee Pleated Hem Belted PU Leather Short Skirt — $34!
Not your style? Explore more skirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!