FKA Twigs’ March 2023 Calvin Klein ad, which saw her posing nude, has been banned in the U.K.

The U.K.’s Advertising Standards Authority announced the decision on Wednesday, January 10, alleging that the campaign portrays the singer, 36, as a “stereotypical sexual object.”

In an official statement about the ruling, ASA explained that the organization received “two complaints” that the black-and-white promotional images — which also featured Twigs in a bra and jeans — were “overly sexualized, offensive and irresponsible … because they objectified women.”

Calvin Klein issued a response, as presented in the ASA’s decision, denying that the photos were harmful. The brand also explained that they are “well known for being a pioneering and progressive brand that engaged in a range of equity and equality focused partnerships.” Calvin Klein provided past interviews with Twigs — as well as Kendall Jenner, who also stripped down for the label in the same spring campaign — talking about the ads as “evidence that they felt a sense of empowerment and confidence from having participated in it.”

Related: Celebs in Undies You know what they say: if you got it, flaunt it! Tons of the hottest celebs live by this motto, showing off their assets in some seriously steamy lingerie looks. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a sexy snap. In one of our favorite shots, she showed off her Calvin Klein undies in a black […]

Additionally, Calvin Klein stressed that the company is an underwear brand, “so a degree of nudity should be expected.”

While the ASA agreed that Jenner’s ads were “unlikely to be seen as irresponsible or cause serious or widespread [offense],” Twigs’ campaign allegedly drew attention to her body and not the clothes.

Twigs has since condemned the decision, sharing a lengthy statement via Instagram on Wednesday.

“I do not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labeled me,” Twigs began. “I see a beautiful strong woman of colour whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine.”

“In light of reviewing other campaigns past and current of this nature, I can’t help but feel there are some double standards here,” Twigs continued.

Related: Stars Who Can Actually Pull Off the No-Pants Trend: Jodie Turner-Smith, Lori Har... While wearing underwear out and about may seem impractical, Hollywood’s It Girls including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Jodie Turner-Smith and more have flawlessly pulled it off — while making it look chic. Turner-Smith took the style to the red carpet while attending the Vogue World red carpet in September 2023. For the soirée, she rocked […]

Alongside Jenner, 28, and Twigs, Michael B. Jordan posed shirtless, wearing nothing but fitted boxers. Most recently, Calvin Klein unveiled Jeremy Allen White as the face of the brand’s spring 2024 campaign, showing him in a wet T-shirt that he hiked up to show his body hair.

Twigs went on to state, “I am proud of my physicality and hold the art I create with my vessel to the standards of women like Josephine Baker, Eartha Kitt and Grace Jones, who broke down barriers of what it looks like to be empowered and harness a unique embodied sensuality.”

She concluded her message by thanking Calvin Klein and photographer Mert Alas for giving her a “space to express myself exactly how I wanted to.”

Twigs added, “I will not have my narrative changed.”