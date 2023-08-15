Through the years, Princess Kate has been hailed for her shoe game — but there’s an interesting detail about her collection of pumps and slingbacks that has Us even more intrigued.

The 41-year-old royal reportedly wears two different shoe sizes, according to Hello! The outlet reports that the princess has been known to fluctuate between sizes 38, 38.5 and 39. While Kate has never confirmed her reason for doing so, U.K. insiders assume it’s due to comfort.

Kate’s wardrobe includes closed-toe silhouettes from Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi and Emmy London — which all offer different fits due to design. Because of this, Kate may want some pieces to fit more loosely or others a bit snug.

Most recently, Kate rocked a pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. For the July 16 event, she paired the nude shoes with a bright green dress by Roland Mouret. She accessorized with Victoria Beckham sunglasses and wore her bouncy brunette mane in loose curls.

One day prior, Kate appeared to pay homage to the sport in a yellow-green number by Self Portrait. The green hue even perfectly matched a tennis ball. Kate coordinated her game-appropriate look with a pair of pearl earrings and a beige handbag.

During the occasion, the princess — who is the royal patron of the tennis championship — watched the final for the women’s single event at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in which Markéta Vondroušová proved victorious over Ons Jabeur.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

When Kate isn’t wearing heels, she favors sneakers. In May, she rocked Alexander McQueen pants with white Veja kicks that were equipped with rose gold detailing while visiting the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath, England. She topped off her look with a yellow blazer.

Whether in heels or flats, Kate’s wardrobe remains vibrant – a style tradition inspired by the late Queen Elizabeth.

“Many of the things that we see the Duchess of Cambridge doing today are things she learned from the queen,” royal expert Bethan Holt exclusively told Us Weekly in 2020.

Holt explained that Kate uses color and “different symbols to send messages” similar to how the monarch did with her wardrobe for decades before her death. (Her Majesty died peacefully at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022.)