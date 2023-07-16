Prince William and Princess Kate made the final day of the Wimbledon tennis championship a family affair and brought along their two eldest children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, stepped out at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Sunday, July 16, to watch the men’s singles final. Kate stunned in yet another green dress — which even matched the color of the court — while William opted for a gray blazer and black trousers. The couple, who wed in 2011, met with the athletes and the Wimbledon ball boys and girls alongside son Prince George, 9, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 8, by their side. (William and Kate also share son Prince Louis, 5, who was absent from the sports championship.)

George and Charlotte, for their parts, coordinated in blue with the young prince sporting a navy suit and a matching tie. His younger sister looked adorable in a blue-and-white sundress with white ballet flats. The outing marked Charlotte’s first appearance at Wimbledon and George’s second.

William and Kate previously brought their firstborn to the July 2022 tournament for the men’s final heat between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.

The Duchess of Cornwall is the royal patron of Wimbledon and attended many of the matches earlier this month. During her Saturday, July 15, appearance at the tournament, Kate donned in a Self-Portrait ensemble that perfectly coordinated with the game’s tennis balls during the women’s final. On Saturday, she also presented Markéta Vondroušová with the coveted trophy after her victory and is expected to do the same when the men’s competition is completed on Sunday.

Kate made her 2023 Wimbledon debut on July 4, joining tennis icon Roger Federer in the Royal Box to watch the matches.

“[Wimbledon] inspires young people, including myself. Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking, ‘Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket,” she previously gushed about the tournament during the June 2017 BBC One documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon. “Sadly, not the same results.”

While Kate has proved her tennis fandom, she and William have taken both George and Charlotte to many other of England’s professional sporting endeavors, including soccer, rugby and cricket. The twosome, however, are not forcing their kids to swear allegiance to specific teams just yet.

“I’m letting [George] choose his [favorite team in his] own way. It’s about finding what fits for him,” the Duke of Cambridge said during an appearance on the “That Peter Crouch Podcast” in July 2020. “I do like the values and the ethos of the [Aston Villa soccer] club. I want them to look after the players and set a good example to the young fans. I want our children, when they go to the match, to come away loving what they’ve seen, enjoying it and seeing their role models behave in a way that we’d all want them to.”