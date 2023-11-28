Tom Sandoval’s pleated denim skirt wasn’t the only style statement he made at BravoCon 2023.

The 41-year-old Vanderpump Rules star was seen with new ink across his chest and neck — exposed by his decision to go shirtless underneath a black blazer. Sandoval exclusively opened up about the body art to Us Weekly while promoting the Special Forces season 2 finale — which aired on Monday, November 27 — revealing that the designs were “temporary.”

“They’re temporary tattoos because I’ve been kind of toying with the idea of getting one,” Sandoval shared. The TV personality explained that he wanted to test out the ink because the “only” tattoo he currently has he “immediately regretted getting.”

Sandoval and his Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz famously got tattoos on their butts in honor of their then-girlfriends Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix, respectively, while on a getaway in Las Vegas during season 4.

Sandoval’s ink features the letter A in a bacon-like font on one of his cheeks. Schwartz, 41, for his part, has “Bubba” on his bum — a nod to Maloney, 36, who he married in 2016. The pair called it quits in March 2022.

Madix — who broke up with Sandoval in March after news broke that he cheated on her with their friend Rachel Leviss — confirmed at BravoCon earlier this month that her ex still has the tattoo despite their tumultuous split after nine years together.

Madix, 38, previously opened up to Us about coping with the public breakup, sharing, “Therapy helped me 100 percent. Some of the work I was doing in therapy right before all of this set me up to be in a much better position. It could’ve been so much worse.”

Madix has since moved on with boyfriend Daniel Wai and is living her best life on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.

“It doesn’t feel like a competition [but] more like this fun thing that we’re all doing together, that we’re all lucky to experience — the cast, the pros and the crew included,” Madix told Us.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day 33 Best Extended Cyber Week Deals on Amazon View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Sandoval, meanwhile, is also on the small screen — beyond Pump Rules — with Special Forces, which sees celebrities take on demanding training led by an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives.

“It was definitely one of the biggest ass whooping and hardest physical things I’ve ever done,” Sandoval told Us on Monday. “They ran us so hard. They didn’t even show nearly half of what they did.”