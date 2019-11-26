



Think your closet got turned upside down for Will Smith’s first drop of the Bel Air Athletics Collection? Well, there’s more where that came from! The brand just released its second collection, featuring over 40 unisex clothing items and accessories.

As the brand name suggests, the collection references the beloved ‘90s comedy series The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. This drop features must-see pieces, one of the coolest being the MVP Varsity Jacket ($450) which is so exclusive that only 50 pieces are available. A few others we imagine will sell out quickly include the tie-dye Will Power 3.0 T-shirt and the Gridiron Crewneck (coming soon)—inspired by a Philadelphia Eagles jersey that Smith wore on an episode of the show.

In addition to the many hoodies, jackets, crewnecks, T-shirts, sweatpants and crop tops up for grabs, new accessories are available, too. Choose from beanies, socks, snapbacks and a navy duffel bag baring the embroidered Academy crest logo. Oh, and there’s a $6 air freshener of Smith’s character dressed in a Bel Air football uniform, which feels like an obvious addition to every order.

The actor launched his first Bel Air collection on October 1 and shared the news with his 40 million Instagram followers with the caption, “I put my thang down, flipped it and reversed it. Then I put it on sale. NEW @FRESHPRINCE MERCH! Willsmith.com.” The limited-edition collection was available until October 14 and featured 26 pieces which included graphic T-shirts, paisley-printed tracksuits and shorts.

A majority of the items from the limited-edition collection are on sale only at belairathletics.com from Tuesday, November 26, through mid-December. But according to the brand’s website, some of the products in the second drop launch on November 29, which means you’ll have to wait a few days to scoop up some up Bel Air themed items — specifically those featuring a green, black and gray color palette.