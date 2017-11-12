Witney Carson: What’s in My Bag?

There’s only one lucky charm in Witney Carson’s life: husband Carson McAllister. Stashed in the Dancing With the Stars pro’s tote is a photo they took senior year of high school. “I always have it,” says the 24-year-old, who is waltzing with Frankie Muniz on the ABC hit (Mondays, 8 p.m.).

She exclusively shows Us Weekly her other treasures.

Liquid Assets

“I have this huge glass water bottle from bkr with a huge spiky cover. I put my doTERRA essential oils in it. I carry them in Motivate, ­DigestZen and Lemon.”

Ballroom Fuel

“Before rehearsals or a workout, I drink the Green Tea HP — cute pink packets. I also love Quest Bars or pistachios.”

Pony Tales

“I love those little bungee scrunchies (by La Vita Glam) that don’t pull out your hair. They look like a slinky. I have a couple, but my favorite one is metallic.”

Bedroom Secret

“When I want to wake up feeling refreshed, I put on this gel eye mask (from Baush+Lomb) before going to sleep.”

Making Face

“As for my makeup, I have a few brushes that I put in this little case from Glenn Nutley — he’s a great friend of mine and the brushes are so good. I use them with the Lime Crime Venus eyeshadow palette and my Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in shade 5.75.”

What else is inside Carson’s bag? An iDeal of Sweden wallet case; an iPhone 7 in rose gold; a MacBook Air with a GMYLE marble case; a myCharge portable charger; Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones in rose gold; a Too Faced Born This Way Concealer; a Too Faced Dark Chocolate Bronzer; Kylie K Lipkit in Candy K; the original ChapStick; a L’Oreal mascara in carbon black; Neutrogena makeup wipes; a book called “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Dr. Stephen R. Covey; a book called “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas; a Target gift card; a Sephora VIB card; a Whole Foods card; a Ralph’s card; keys to an Audi with a little palm tree keychain; a grey pouf keychain attached to her bag; Advil; Advil PM and some packets of EmergenC.

