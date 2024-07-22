When it comes to life off the field, Welcome to Wrexham star Ollie Palmer is a fashion and beauty icon.

Palmer, 32, plays as a striker for Wrexham AFC, the Welsh soccer team co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (ever heard of it?), but he’s also the founder of WxM Clothing.

“It’s a luxury streetwear clothing brand. Really affordable price and it’s fantastic quality,” Palmer gushed to Us Weekly exclusively while promoting a partnership with American Crew. “It’s really comfy and it’s done fantastic.”

Since its launch in November 2022, WxM has been “selling really well,” Palmer also told Us.

Related: Which Celebs Love Playing and Watching Soccer Soccer fever! Whenever World Cup season begins, fans become glued to their TVs to see which country will win the coveted title — while many stars get inspired to lace up their cleats and join in on the fun at home. Everyone from Justin Bieber and Kendra Wilkinson to Niall Horan and Will Ferrell have […]

“The main thing is the customer feedback, which is [that] they love the product. It’s just as good as any other product they’ve bought,” the athlete explained. “That’s what I want to do. I want to develop something which is comfortable, looks good, but doesn’t need to be overly priced though. It’s going really well.”

Palmer got the chance to showcase a WxM photoshoot during an episode of FX’s Welcome to Wrexham. For the football star, putting his personal life — including his wife and kids — has been “fantastic.”

“We enjoyed filming it all together. So, it’s been good fun,” Palmer told Us of filming with his family. “It’s different than what we were used to pre-Welcome to Wrexham.”

Being friends with Reynolds and McElhenney helps too — because, yes, they’ve been promoting WxM as well. (Reynolds and McElhenney bought Wrexham AFC in 2020, and their trials and tribulations with the team have been showcased on Welcome to Wrexham, since the show’s premiere in August 2022.)

“They’ve been a fantastic help with my clothing brand. They’ve worn some clothing, and they’ve helped me to promote it, market it, give their business advice,” Palmer gushed. “So, there’s plenty of things that they do off the field that people don’t even know about, and that’s just the kind of people they are. We’re very lucky to be working with them.”

Related: The Best Pomades for Style that Lasts Are you in need of a solution to hair that refuses to stay put? Pomades are a waxy substance that helps your hair achieve a glossy sheen and polished definition. Unlike other hair products, this soft wax offers a strong hold, lightweight consistency, and doesn’t harden. To achieve your desired look, you’ll need to find […]

Other than his clothing brand, Palmer and his teammates have teamed up with American Crew men’s haircare brand. Being groomed both on and off the field is an important part of the players’ lives, Palmer explained to Us.

“I fell in love with the product, genuinely fell in love. So, when they reached out to work with me, it felt like a no-brainer,” he said. Palmer was also quick to share some of his favorite products — the Matte Clay styling product, 3-in-1 Ginger and Tea shampoo/conditioner/body wash and Beard Serum.

“American Crew has been fantastic to work with. Lovely team of people,” the football star told Us. “It’s genuinely a fantastic product, a product that I’ve actually enjoyed using before that we even decided to do the brand deal. It was just the case of just a perfect fit. Fantastic product, really easy to use. I do different hairstyles with them every day and it takes seconds. If you’ve got a good head of hair and a good beard, American Crew, it is a no-brainer.”