The Wrexham football club is getting the Rocky treatment for season 3 — at least according to the team’s cochairmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

“Rocky I, he loses. Season 1, we lost,” McElhenney, 47, said during the Welcome to Wrexham season 3 trailer, released on Friday, April 19, referring to Sylvester Stallone’s famed film franchise. “Rocky II, he wins. Season 2, we won.”

The second season of Welcome to Wrexham followed Reynolds and McElhenney as they attempted to help get Wrexham AFC promoted to the English Football League. In the season 2 finale, which premiered in November 2023, the team did earn a promotion to the EFL’s League Two for the first time in 15 years.

“Now, here we are in season 3,” McElhenney continued. Reynolds, 43, added, “It’s going to be a very harrowing, edge of your seat season.”

Related: Which Celebs Love Playing and Watching Soccer Soccer fever! Whenever World Cup season begins, fans become glued to their TVs to see which country will win the coveted title — while many stars get inspired to lace up their cleats and join in on the fun at home. Everyone from Justin Bieber and Kendra Wilkinson to Niall Horan and Will Ferrell have […]

It’s important to note that the entire trailer was set to Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” another pointed Rocky film franchise reference. While it doesn’t appear that Stallone, 77, will be taking a trip to watch Wrexham play any time soon, some of Reynolds and McElhenney’s other famous friends seem to have cameos throughout the season. Hugh Jackman and Chris Pratt are both shown in the preview.

“Do I get to meet Ryan?” Pratt asked McElhenney. “Is Danny Devito here?” (McElhenney works with DeVito, 79, on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.)

One moment in Friday’s trailer shows Wrexham’s star player, Paul Mullin, getting hurt on the field and put in the back of an ambulance. This appears to be only one of the trials and tribulations that the team will experience this year.

Related: Celebrities Who Love Football It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football — but there are also plenty of stars who enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines. Nick Lachey, for instance, has been known to cheer on his team from the couch alongside eldest son Camden. Jessie James […]

“People expected to see a documentary about us changing Wrexham,” Reynolds said. “But I think it’s about Wrexham changing everyone else.”

The Welcome to Wrexham season 3 trailer dropped days after the team’s 2023 — 2024 season officially came to an end. Wrexham AFC defeated the Forest Green Rovers 6-0 on Saturday, April 13, and was promoted to the EFL’s League One.

“A few years ago, if you had told me I would be crying tears of joy over a football match taking place in North Wales, you would be @robmcelhenney,” Reynolds shared via Instagram at the time. “Congrats to @wrexham_afc and to my co-chairman in crime. Double up the town! This is the ride of our lives. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿.”

Welcome to Wrexham premieres via FX on Thursday, May 2, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.