Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Rob McElhenney has a cameo in the third Deadpool movie, Deadpool & Wolverine — but that’s all the information he can share for now.

“Because of my busy schedule, I had to invite my cochair, Rob McElhenney, to the set of Deadpool in London to discuss all things that are Wrexham,” Reynolds, 47, said during the new episode of Welcome to Wrexham, which premiered on Thursday, May 23. “And, yes, I did have to promise him a role in the upcoming Deadpool film.”

He continued: “Now, I can’t necessarily tell you which character Rob plays in Deadpool for fear of being shot down by the Marvel drone that follows me and my kids around.” (Reynolds shares four children with wife Blake Lively.)

Most of the scene was blurred out — save for Reynolds and McElhenney’s heads — because of “confidentiality reasons.” Text on the screen read, “Deadpool Censored Material,” hiding most of the set and costumes.

“Oh, a spray tan trailer,” McElhenney, 47, quipped. “Don’t have to blur that, no spoiler there.”

Eventually, Reynolds and McElhenney were sitting in a trailer together to discuss Wrexham. The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star couldn’t “tease” his outfit, so he was forced to wear an oversized jacket zipped up to his neck.

“It’s super comfortable making superhero movies,” McElhenney joked. Reynolds added, “Thanks for doing a cameo. … For the record, Rob has never asked me to be on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia or Mythic Quest or his podcast or any of his other multimedia ventures.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Wrexham did play a few games — beating Colchester 2 to 1 and beating Newport County 2 to 0 — and their goalie, Arthur Okonkwo, returned after his jaw injury showcased in the previous episode.

Wrexham AFC also celebrated the 100th birthday of longtime fan Arthur Massey during the episode.

“We have a very important event approaching. Arthur Massey, who is believed to be our oldest fan, is turning 100. We have a special surprise where we will invite Arthur on the pitch, present him with a jersey and, more importantly, he will receive a standing ovation from our home crowd for a full 100 seconds.”

Massey’s 100-second standing ovation at the Wrexham Racecourse was a joyous moment with fans showing their love.

New episodes of Welcome to Wrexham premiere on FX Thursdays.