Zayn Malik was a stylish sight in New York City on Tuesday, April 30.

While walking through Midtown on Tuesday, April 30, Malik rocked a white graphic T-shirt that featured an image of Elvis Presely. Malik paired the top with loose-fitting blue jeans, a glossy burgundy coat and black shoes. He further accessorized with chunky gold rings and small hoop earrings.

Malik — who has had his fair share of hair changes through the years — wore his hair in a low cut complemented by a closely-shaven mustache and beard.

The singer’s outing comes as he’s been teasing new music. The singer is expected to release his newest album, Room Under the Stars, on Friday, May 17. This is the first album Malik has released since Nobody Is Listening, which he dropped in 2021.

Related: Everything to Know About Zayn Malik’s New Album ‘Room Under the Stairs’: Release... New music from Zayn Malik is officially on the way. Malik made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 13 to promote his upcoming fourth album, Room Under the Stairs, walking out on stage to hand Jimmy Fallon a coffee mug and a note card. “Jimmy, look to your right […]

One day after his street style moment in the Big Apple, Malik announced via Instagram that he’ll be performing live — for the first time in eight years — at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London. “The zrought is really over!” Malik quipped. Malik has not performed live since announcing his solo career in 2016. He was set to take the stage that year, but later canceled the show due to “the worst anxiety.”

Like his music, Malik’s sense of style is unique and electric.

In January, the singer attended the Valentino Menswear fall/winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week in a graphic black suit featuring “We are so old we have become young again.” He elevated the look with black stud earrings, leather boots and a silver ring.

Related: The Best Celebrity Sightings at Paris Fashion Week Winter 2024 It’s fashion week in Paris — and that means the biggest names are in town. The highly anticipated event, which sees major fashion houses unveil their fall/winter 2024-2025 designs, kicked off on Monday, February 26, and will conclude on Tuesday, March 5. Jennifer Lawrence made a three-piece power suit look sexy at the Dior show, […]

That same week, he wore a funky suit for the Kenzo fashion show. His ensemble included a navy blue sports jacket featuring a striped pattern and matching trousers. Underneath the blazer, he wore a white dress shirt that exposed his neck and chest tattoos. He topped the look off with white sneakers.

Malik’s hair at the time was long on the top with brown roots and frosted tips. He shaved his facial hair into a manicured goatee.