Zayn Malik is looking très cool at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

Malik, 31, attended Kenzo’s Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 catwalk presentation on Friday, January 19, looking effortlessly chic in a blue tweed blazer and matching slacks. He completed his look with a white button-down. During the show, he also met up with Rita Ora, Pharrell Williams and Sidney Toledano and posed for a group picture.

“@kenzo @nigo Thanks for a great show! My foot is fine!! Thanks to my incredibly well-made shoes 😂👍🏼,” Malik wrote via Instagram several hours later, referring to a now-viral moment when his foot appeared to get run over by a vehicle outside.

The former One Direction singer continued to be in good spirits for the next day’s shows. Malik attended the Loewe Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show on Saturday, January 20, where he opted for a checked blazer and coordinating brown trousers.

Friday and Saturday’s outfits further prove that Malik is a savvy style star.

“Fashion is always going to be used as a form of expression. Fashion is part of how I express myself, but it’s not only the only way I express myself. Everything is related, though,” he told GQ India in an April 2021 profile, before explaining that his multiple tattoos are also a part of that self-expression.

In choosing his wardrobe, Malik never wanted to follow the herd of what everyone else was wearing.

“Everyone would wear a certain type of pant or a certain type of shoe, and if you weren’t dressed that way you would get questioned. People would be very in your face and give you s—t,” he said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in July 2023. “The clothes you want to wear, the way you want to cut your hair — it was always like something was questioned if you weren’t doing the norm.”

The Paris Fashion Week outings are rare public appearances for Malik, who primarily lives outside of the spotlight.

“I [was] coming out here with my ex [Gigi Hadid] about and I fell in love with it. … I just wanted to take a break from the busy city,” he said on “Call Her Daddy” of leaving New York City for a farm in Pennsylvania.

Malik and Hadid, 28, share daughter Khai, 3. “The main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her,” he added of coparenting. “That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, ‘My dad’s doing this.’”