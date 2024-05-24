Zendaya didn’t join boyfriend Tom Holland on stage while attending his Romeo & Juliet performance, but she was dressed as the perfect star-crossed lover.

The actress, 27, attended Holland’s Thursday, May 24, show at the Duke of York Theatre in the West End of London. Zendaya made sure to look the part, channeling a Shakespearean heroine in a Spring 2023 Vivienne Westwood black gown dusted with twinkling embellishments. She accessorized with layered statement necklaces and swept her hair back in a low bun.

Following the final bows, she and Holland, 27, were seen walking hand in hand while exiting the theater. Although dressed more contemporary, Holland matched his girlfriend’s ensemble by rocking an all-black outfit.

Holland was announced as Romeo for the West End production in February, with Francesca Amewudah-Rivers being cast as Juliet one month later. After a last-minute production delay, the play opened earlier this month and is set to run through August 3. Tickets for its 12-week run are already sold out.

While Holland is focused to bringing the Shakespeare classic over the pond, he isn’t too busy to reciprocate the love. After Zendaya served as co-chair at this year’s Met Gala, Holland took to social media to share photos of both her dramatic looks via Instagram, captioning the post with three heart-eye emojis.

Zendaya and Tom first sparked dating rumors in 2017 after starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming together. While they denied anything romantic for years, photos of the duo kissing went viral in 2021.

The couple have since opted to keep their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, but have continued to show up at each other’s events and have promoted one another’s projects. Last month, Zendaya praised Holland for how he has navigated his rise to fame.

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man,” she shared during her Vogue cover story. “I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.”

In February, the Challengers star gushed over Holland’s innate magnetism while promoting her film Dune 2. “I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland,” she told Buzzfeed coyly. “I’m more shy and kind of quiet. So it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people.”