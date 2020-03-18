Zoë Kravitz is paying attention to her Instagram comments! The High Fidelity star had the best response for a social media user who accused her of lightening her skin in her latest photo.

On Tuesday, March 17, the 31-year-old actress posted a pic on her feed from home with her Shepard mix, Scout. She captioned the adorable pic, “Self(ie) quarantine. Stay inside kids. one day at a time.”

Thousands of the star’s 5.6 million Instagram followers commented on the photo, including one user who left a confusing message: “Am I wrong or she is looking so white in this picture, please don’t tell me you are getting ready of your melanin, you are so beautiful with your natural color.”

Kravitz spotted the comment and replied to the social media user. She wrote, “Jesus. no girl. This is what happens to some of us mixed kids when we can’t go outside lol.”

Hundreds of others responded to the brief back-and-forth between Kravitz and the commenter.

One fan excitedly shared that they, too, deal with the same thing.. “The mixed girl struggle!! Its ruff Haha miss the sun.”

Others were quick to defend the actress. “Does it really matter what color Zoey is? She’s ABSOLUTELY stunning no matter what color she is,” a fan wrote.

And this isn’t the first time Kravitz has responded to her followers’ comments. Just a few weeks prior, the L.A. native responded to a critic who implied that she had lip fillers.

The critic commented on her selfie posted on February 26 and wrote, “Babe, what have u done to your beautiful natural lips???”

The Big Little Lies actress responded, “um,” Kravitz replied. “put some lip gloss on them …”

When some fan continued to question her truthfulness in the comments, Lenny Kravitz’s daughter shut it down and said, “these are my lips. all pure. the equivalent as they always been.”

