Zoë Kravitz is making a case for underboob.
Kravitz, 35, rocked a see-through mini dress at the Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in New York City on Tuesday, April 16. Kravitz paired her frock — which exposed the bottom of her breasts — with sheer tights and black underwear. She accessorized with a shiny belt and oversized blazer.
For glam, Kravitz donned soft makeup including warm eyeshadow, long lashes and pink lips. Her brunette hair was slicked back in a bun.
This isn’t the first see-through design that Kravitz has slayed in. Last month, she looked glamorous in a black dress that was draped around her body at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars dinner and party. The getup was finished with a wrap skirt and a thigh-high slit. She elevated the halter design with sparkly earrings and minimal makeup.
At the 2021 Met Gala, Kravitz made headlines for her bejeweled Saint Laurent ensemble, which featured a bralette top and matching thong underwear. After receiving backlash for her exposing look, Kravitz clapped back at a hater via Instagram.
“I don’t understand why they go practically naked. She’s gorgeous. Why does she feel the need to wear a dress like this??” a social media troll commented on a pic of her. Kravitz responded, “Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization/brainwashing. It’s just a body. We all got em.”
When she’s not rocking sheer designs, Kravitz can be seen in silky dresses, jeans, sequin dresses and more.
In March, she posed in a teal top and black skirt alongside dad Lenny Kravitz, as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She completed the getup with strappy heels, a diamond necklace and black sunglasses.
Lenny, 59, for his part, looked stylish in a silky black top, pinstriped pants, a black blazer and gold jewelry.