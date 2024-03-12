Zoë Kravitz has a lot of love for her dad, Lenny Kravitz, but can’t say the same thing about his fashion choices.

“Lenny Kravitz, I’ve had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time, and I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life,” Zoë, 35, said in her speech while Lenny, 59, was honored with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, March 12. “Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways, we’ve grown up together. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot.”

Lenny welcomed his only daughter with ex-wife Lisa Bonet in December 1988. The exes were married from 1987 to 1993. Zoë explained that throughout her childhood she saw her father “change in the most beautiful ways” while also staying “the same in the most important ways.” As Zoë gushed about how talented the musician is and all the things he’s accomplished over the years, she decided to poke fun at Lenny.

“I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art, but mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts,” she quipped. “According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt.”

Zoë explained that she used to find Lenny’s lack of clothing to be embarrassing when he would pick her up from school as a kid. But as she’s grown older, she now admires his unique nature.

“I gotta say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off. Your relationship with a netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works,” Zoë shared. “You two make each other better, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It’s a beautiful thing.”

The actress — who followed her dad’s lead when she freed the nipple at a pre-Oscar party over the weekend — confessed that it’s been “awesome” to have a cool dad like Lenny, but what most people don’t know is that the Grammy winner is more than just his rockstar persona.

“Your radness doesn’t come from your shades or leather pants or netted shirts, it comes from your true love of life. Everything you do is an expression of that love,” she said. “I know Grandpa Sy and Grandma Roxie were already so proud of what they got to watch you do and accomplish and I know that they are still watching in awe of the man and artist you have become. I know I am. Congratulations, you’re a star.”

After wrapping up her speech, Lenny pulled Zoë into a hug telling her that her speech “was beautiful.”

In addition to Zoë, Denzel Washington also spoke on Lenny’s behalf during the ceremony. Zoë’s fiancé, Channing Tatum, was also in attendance for the momentous occasion.