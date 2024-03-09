Zoe Kravitz Frees the Nipple at Pre Oscar Oppenheimer Party

Zoë Kravitz attended a pre-Oscar bash hosted by Saint Laurent in a stunning, nipple-baring dress.

Kravitz, 35, was photographed at Saint Laurent’s pre-2024 Oscars party on Friday, March 8, in Los Angeles wearing a sheer, black halter gown from the designer paired with silver earrings. With her hair pulled back in a sleek updo, the Batman actress stunned in the backless gown, with sheer fabric draped across her chest and shoulders to expose her braless look. Cinched at the waist, the skirt included a slit revealing her leg through a layer of sheer fabric.

The event was hosted in partnership with Saint Laurent, Vanity Fair and NBCUniversal to honor director Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which received Oscar nominations across 13 categories, including Best Picture. The 96th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 10.

Kravitz previously freed the nipple for another Saint Laurent event in February. The actress attended Saint Laurent’s fall/winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week clad in a sheer brown gown and glossy pumps. She was joined in her fashion choice by Olivia Wilde, who came to the runway show clad in an open-backed, see-through tank top paired with a belted cargo skirt and leather gloves.

“It’s culturally specific because obviously in other countries there’s less of a fear of the nipple. I think that we can all really benefit from making sure that we don’t allow the stigmatization of women’s bodies to infect our own perspective of ourself,” Wilde, 39, told Vogue in October 2021. “If we are allowed opportunities to celebrate our body, it has an effect. It has an effect on how we treat one another and how we treat ourselves.”

Other celebrities who bore it all at Saint Laurent’s fall/winter 2024 show included Elsa Hosk, Lila Moss and Georgia May Jagger. Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello sent models down the runway in designs that similarly evoked the “naked” theme.

According to show notes obtained by W, the show was inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s last public appearance, wherein she donned the iconic “naked” dress:

“Evoking the indelible ‘naked’ gown worn for her last public appearance by Marilyn Monroe — a frequent reference for the Maison — an unsettling ambivalence cuts through the looks. … Puncturing the propriety of feminine artifice, ephemeral lightness turns out to be an illusion: can purity be provocative?”

Saint Laurent’s Oppenheimer event was also attended by many of the film’s stars, including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Casey Affleck. Hailey Bieber, Sharon Stone, Jon Hamm, Donald Glover and Salma Hayek were among the other guests spotted at the event.