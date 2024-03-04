Zoey Deutch has a dramatic new look.

Deutch, 29, unveiled a pixie cut via Instagram on Monday, March 4. “Surprise supriseee,” she captioned the black-and-white snap of her hair transformation, adding a scissors emoji.

Her blunt ‘do featured choppy layers with tapered sides that flattered her face and bone structure. In addition to the cut, Deutch’s mane appeared to be blonde. For months, the Before I Fall star had been rocking a shoulder-length espresso-colored mane with bangs.

She’s previously experimented with copper and auburn tresses as well golden blonde strands. Deutch poked fun at her ever-changing look in October 2021, writing via Instagram, “Whoever said blondes have more fun haven’t had brown hair, blonde hair, black hair, red hair, back to blonde, back to brown, red for 3 or 4 years and then brown again!!!”

In a May 2018 interview with The Coveteur, Deutch revealed that she’d been coloring her own hair for years at home. “Me and my mom do my sister’s hair, and they’re a brunette and a blonde,” she said. “We have our little salon. We do my mom’s roots and the whole thing. We’re mixing colors and throwing s—t.”

Deutch also learned some tips from celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham. “She gives me the formulas for local colorists to use when I’m filming in another city, or she gives me the dye so I can do my own roots,” she told The Coveteur. “I’ve gotten really good at doing my own roots.”

Cunningham, who has worked her magic on the manes of Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez and more, previously gave Us Weekly advice on finding the perfect hair color.

When it comes to deciding whether to take her clients blonde or brown and how to whip up the perfect tone, she always goes back to one simple question: “What color hair did you have as a baby?”

“It’s [hair color] is the first thing we do with anti-aging — it’s not botox. Everyone wants hair color to make them look like they did when they were younger,” she told Us.