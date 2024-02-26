Lori Harvey Unveils Dramatic Pixie Cut at Milan Fashion Week 

Lori Harvey just went shorter with her hair.

At the Ferragamo fall/winter 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, February 24, Harvey was spotted rocking a pixie cut. The dramatic chop featured blunt layers with a fringe at her forehead. Harvey let the hair transformation be the focal point of her look, rocking soft glam that included a dark cat eye, rosy cheeks and a soft glossy lip.

For her outfit, Harvey showed cleavage in a silky black and beige wrap coat teamed with sheer tights and beaded sandal heels. She accessorized with a maroon clutch and diamond studs earrings.

Before Harvey’s makeover inspires your next salon visit, it appears the ‘do is just a wig. In photos shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 25, Harvey is pictured rocking a long ponytail.

Earlier this month, she showed off her shoulder-length lob at the Burberry preview during London Fashion Week. At the February 19 show, which unveiled the luxury label’s fall/winter 2024 collection under Daniel Lee, Harvey wore her dark mane parted to the side and styled in loose curls.

The girly coiffure perfectly contrasted her oversized suit and black button-up shirt. She completed the look with square-toe heels and a shiny red purse.

Harvey has been growing out her locks since unveiling a bob in August 2022. “Last night I was supposed to be doing an updo, how did we end up here????? Whip whip. NEW CUT, who dis?” Harvey’s hairstylist, Ray Christopher, wrote via Instagram at the time, showing off Harvey’s look.

In addition to the chop, Christopher has created an array of styles on Harvey including messy buns, comb-overs with baby hairs, retro half-up halls-down styles and more. His client list also includes Niecy Nash, Lauren London, Adrienne Bailon and Marsai Martin.