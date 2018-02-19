Stars turned out in force for the 2018 BAFTA Awards (the British equivalent of the Oscars) on Sunday, February 18, in London, and while many of the night’s leading ladies chose to wear black gowns in honor of Time’s Up, they all accessorized with some seriously stunning bling! Lily James had an IRL Cinderella moment in her 24.11-carat Harry Winston diamond chandelier earrings, while Kate Middleton looked every bit the royal in her enormous emerald necklace and earrings. In blingy bracelets, radiant rings, statement making necklaces and face-framing earrings, celebs shined in sparkly jewelry. Keep scrolling to see our favorite pieces!