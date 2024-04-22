Taylor Swift’s Met Gala looks are unforgettable.

Swift made her debut at fashion’s biggest night in 2008. For the “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy” theme, she donned a gold beaded dress featuring a drop waist and thin straps from Badgley Mischka. Swift dressed the look up even more with chunky earrings and a silky clutch.

For glam, the pop star parted her hair down the middle and styled her blonder locks in tight curls. She topped the look off with soft makeup.

Swift again commanded attention — and slayed the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme — at the 2016 Met Gala. Swift, who served as a co-chair that year, looked seriously stylish in a silver Louis Vuitton snakeskin frock, finished with sequins, cutouts on her sides and a ruffled skirt.

She made her ensemble pop even more with platinum blonde hair and burgundy lips.

Keep scrolling to see all of Swift’s fabulous Met Gala moments: