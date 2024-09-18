Allison Holker made the most of her week in New York City.

Holker, 36, exclusively gave Us Weekly an exclusive look inside her glamorous week in the Big Apple, attending New York Fashion Week shows — including the Alice + Olivia presentation — the US Open Semi Finals, a Moda Operandi Cocktails and Live Jazz Event and more.

The Dancing With the Stars alum got a real taste of Fashion Week, which took place earlier this month, sharing she was from changing outfits in cars before attending another show — and she even brought her boyfriend, tech CEO Adam Edmunds, with her to some events.

For the Badgley Mischka spring 2025 show, Holker dazzled in a teal strapless dress featuring a large floral on her chest and a floor-length skirt. She teamed the look with strappy black heels and a matching leather purse.

Holker also wowed at the US Open, rocking a black bodycon dress featuring a white collar and gold buttons.

Keep scrolling to see inside Holker’s fabulous NYC week: