Reunited and it feels so good! Victoria’s Secret has tapped a legend to unveil its newest perfume.

Adriana Lima stars in the promotional campaign, announcing the Heavenly fragrance line. In the Tuesday, April 4, images, Lima, 41, posed in an airy gown. The yellow frock featured a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps and a flowy skirt. The supermodel lifted the sheer fabric and gracefully tossed it over her head, letting it swirl over her face and body.

For glam, makeup artist Dick Page created a glowing look on the mom-of-three. Her makeup included a dewy face, shimmery eyeshadow, subtle eyeliner, rosy cheeks and glossy lips. To top the fabulous look off, hairstylist Jawara slicked the Brazil native’s brunette locks back and twisted her tresses into an updo.

The fabulous collection includes two signature scents — both of which open in a fruity fragrance — along with lotions, mists and body creams.

In a press release statement, Victoria’s Secret announced, “This fragrance campaign marks [Lima’s] return to the brand, with more to come throughout the year.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also shared the exciting news via social media. In the Instagram clip, she smiled into the camera while wearing a white bathrobe and sprayed the Heavenly Eau de Parfum. After she stepped out of the frame, “Xoxo Adriana Lima” appeared over the backdrop. “Reunited and it feels so good,” she captioned the post.

Fans were quick to show their support in the comments section. One wrote, “The icon is back!” A second commented, “we missed you 😭❤️,” and a third added, “QUEEN IS BACK!”

This year marks the first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show since 2018. After a decline in sales and backlash about the company’s branding, the 2019 show was canceled. In a March 3 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the brand’s chief financial officer, Timothy Johnson, revealed this year will “support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year.”

The show consists of models wearing extravagant ensembles including bedazzled bras and panties, stilettos and feathered angel wings on their back. In past years, there has also been a live musical guest while the girls strut the runway.

Stars including Taylor Swift, Halsey, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and more have all performed during the fashion show.

Models including Lima, Winnie Harlow, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Tyra Banks, Karlie Kloss and more have all walked in the show.

