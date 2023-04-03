It Girl! Anne Hathaway was tapped by Versace to introduce the fashion house’s new Icons collection.

The pieces, which launched on Monday, April 3, celebrate the luxury label’s “tailoring” and “decades of experience dressing powerful women,” Versace revealed in a press release to Us Weekly.

In promotional shots for the launch, Hathaway, 40, looked fierce as she posed in a black jersey dress that features a cowl neck and the brand’s Medusa medallion at the straps. The garment, which the Princess Diaries star teamed with black leather gloves, is inspired by the Atelier Versace collection that debuted in the spring of 1995. In a different photo, Hathaway showed off her legs in a sparkly black mini dress, sheer tights and glossy pointed-toe pumps.

The New York native also showed off a sculpted bustier corset that was styled with fitted jeans and a chunky gold belt. Of the capsule, Hathaway gushed in the Monday press release: “To me, the Versace Icons collection is timeless elegance with an edge. I’m so proud of these images, which seem to represent Donatella Versace’s vision of empowerment.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

She continued: “What has left the biggest impression on me from this amazing experience is Donatella’s heart, generosity and kindness. She and everyone in the Versace family have been so incredibly welcoming and supportive of me, for which I am very grateful. What a thrill to be a Versace woman!”

Donatella also raved over the designs. “I will wear every piece in this collection and have worn similar for decades,” she said. “These luxury wardrobe essentials fit perfectly and showcase the beautiful and powerful simplicity of our silhouette. The multi-faceted and inspirational women we dress, talk about how Versace make the feel: considered, confident and stunning. Just as an Icon should feel.”

Hathaway’s involvement in the Icons campaign comes amid her undeniable fashion comeback. Over the last year, the Devil Wears Prada star has blessed Us with breathtaking fashion moments. Most recently, Hathaway commanded attention at Versace’s fall/winter runway show in Los Angeles. For the March 9 presentation, she wowed in a crocodile-embossed mini dress teamed with towering platform boots.

Her stylish reign was recognized in The Hollywood Reporter’s 25 Most Powerful Stylist issue, which featured Hathaway and her stylist, Erin Walsh, on the cover.

The Hustle star praised Walsh to THR, telling the publication in its Tuesday, March 28, story: “Erin sees my idiosyncrasies as a strength … Maybe there was initial confusion with me because I was introduced to the world as a teenaged princess, but I never actually connected to things that are ‘sweet’ and ‘pretty’ — no shade at all for those wonderful options. I love the right risk.”

Hathaway and Walsh — who also dresses Lucy Hale, Ashley Park and Elizabeth Banks — began working with each other in the fall of 2019, and have created red carpet magic ever since.

Keep scrolling to see Hathaway pose in Versace’s Icons campaign: