Calling all cool sneaker obsessees: Adidas and AriZona Iced Tea just teamed up to launch their second collection of shoes inspired by your favorite summertime beverage.

The fun collection celebrates AriZona Iced Tea’s four beloved flavors: Green Tea with Ginseng and Honey, Lemon, Mucho Mango and Watermelon. Meaning, you can now match your sneakers or slides with your favorite iced bevvy.

The 12-piece collection features men’s and women’s shoes including the brand’s classic Contintental Vulc Sneaker ($90) and beloved Adilette Slides ($35) in tea-related patterns. They’re designed to look just like the bottles and cans of Arizona lining the shelves of your nearest supermarket. It doesn’t get much more ‘grammable than this!

A few of the styles include a black sneaker with a turquoise and pink cherry blossom design reminiscent of a can of Green Tea with Ginseng and Honey and a white leather pair patterned in little designs straight from a can of AriZona’s Lemon flavor. Once you take a look at the slides, you’ll see why it’s going to be difficult to choose between them and the sneakers this fall.

If you’re wondering why this collaboration sounds familiar, that’s because the two brands launched a pop-up back in July in NYC, selling the sneakers for $0.99 cents a piece (yep, you read that right) like your favorite can of iced tea. As you can imagine, things got so crazy that the whole shindig was shut down by the NYPD before most shoppers could even snag a pair.

Thankfully, you don’t have to risk your life to get your hands on them this time around. The AriZona x Adidas Collection will officially be available for purchase worldwide starting September 1. Scroll through for a look at all of the new designs to scope out your favorite!