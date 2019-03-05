As predicted by the fall 2018-winter 2019 runways last September, ‘90s hair accessories (think: jaw clips, scrunchies, barrettes and more) are back in a major way. And if you’ve been looking for an upgrade to the traditional drugstore finds, BaubleBar is here with a cute and colorful collection of hairpieces that are perfect for mastering that #TBT vibe.

From rainbow-hued bobby pins and chunky barrettes to turban-like headbands and animal-print scrunchies, the new BaubleBar hair accessories line features 21st-century takes on some of our favorite ‘90s-era extras. The best part? The multi-piece sets mean there is no limit to the looks you can create.

As you may recall, models of the moment like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and more walked the catwalk at Alexander Wang, Prabul Gurung and Tom Ford last fall decked out in oversize jaw clips, accordion headbands and leather wraps that were used to complement everything from preppy tweed jackets and ballgowns to door-knocker earrings and edgy leggings looks. Gigi even proved the nostalgic look works IRL too, when she rocked her comb-like headband with an off-duty look of black jeans, a bomber jacket and combat boots.

In the case of the BaubleBar collection, there are pearl- and crystal-adorned clips that are perfect for adding a bit of bling to any look. Vibrant bobby pins, meanwhile, allow you to create all sorts of graphic hair art, in addition to their usual task of keeping everything in place. And then there are the printed scrunchies that — let’s face it — would look as cute on your wrist as they would in your ‘do.

Priced between $8 and $54, the entire BaubleBar hair accessories collection is now available at BaubleBar.com. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite pieces from the line!