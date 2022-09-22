Behati Prinsloo‘s got it going on. Through the years, the supermodel has served up edgy fashion inspiration, stepping out in looks it seems only she can pull off.

As for what makes Prinsloo’s style so eye-catching is perhaps the fact that it always feels effortless. Whether she’s in a gown on the red carpet or a baseball cap and cargo pants while running errands, she manages to make style look easy.

If you’re trying to mimic her cool-girl aesthetic, the formula is surprisingly simple: wear a lot of black.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has a wardrobe filled with little black dresses, and it never gets old. In April 2022, Prinsloo turned heads at The Daily Front Row‘s 6th Annual Fashion Awards in a sexy sheer look from Dolce & Gabbana. The archival piece, which first debuted in 1998, featured a mesh bodice that was adorned with a religious emblem at the center. The Namibia native paired the look with tights and a pair of black sandal heels.

Another standout fashion moment from Prinsloo came in 2020 when she brought back the exposed thong trend at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The fashion star posed alongside her husband Adam Levine, wearing a vintage Tom Ford for Gucci look. The set included a knee-length black skirt that was equipped with peeking strings at the waist. Prinsloo paired the piece with a matching camisole. (The couple, who have been married since 2014, share daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. It was revealed in September 2022 that they were expecting a third baby. Weeks later, the Maroon 5 crooner made headlines after multiple women accused the singer of cheating on his wife with them. Levine denied having an affair, but said he used “poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife.”)

Prinsloo briefly ditched her all-black vibe for the publication’s Oscar afterparty in 2019. That year, she channeled her wild side in an animal print ensemble from Dolce & Gabbana. The bold look included a button-up blouse and a see-through skirt.

Of course, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party isn’t the only place where Prinsloo shines. The runway star has had her fair share of praise-worthy Met Gala moments.

At the 2017 event, Prinsloo demonstrated how to ball on a budget when she walked the iconic Metropolitan Museum steps in a white gown from Topshop. The frock hugged her curves in all the right places and featured a cutout at the back. She completed the look with stunning retro curls and several diamond bracelets.

Keep scrolling to see more of Prinsloo’s memorable style moments: