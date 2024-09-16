Stars continued to turn up the heat after the 2024 Emmy Awards.

While some celebrities including Niecy Nash and Dakota Fanning decided to wear their red carpet gowns to an afterparty, others changed up their looks. Following the awards show, which was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, Ayo Edebiri swapped her colorful strapless getup featuring a thigh-high slit for a little black dress.

For the Walt Disney’s Emmy Awards Celebration afterparty, Edebiri’s look featured a one-shoulder neckline equipped with a gold strap, a cinched silhouette and a tie at her side. She elevated the piece with black sandals, winged eyeliner and black nail polish.

Quinta Brunson also changed her look, ditching her glamorous black Georges Chakra gown complete with large bows for an emerald frock equipped with spaghetti straps, cutouts on her sides and a flowy skirt.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks at the 2024 Emmys afterparties: