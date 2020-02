Sienna Miller

The blonde beauty stepped out over the weekend on February 1 sporting new bling on that finger. Us Weekly confirmed days later that it’s an engagement ring from her boyfriend of a year Lucas Zwirner. According to Denis Stepansky, founder of jewelry store ItsHot, the rock is a classic solitaire oval cut diamond ring on a thin gold band. At approximately 4 carats, the item would retail for somewhere between $100,000 and $150,000.