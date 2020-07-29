6 Beauty Editor-Approved Lipsticks You Need on Your Radar

Fresh Lip Treatment in Rose

This line has been my everyday go-to for a touch of comfortable color and hydration since I discovered it. I’ve worn a lot of the line’s other colors, but this hint of natural pink is by far my favorite for a no-makeup makeup finish that’s perfect for the summer. Not to mention the SPF factor is key for sunny summer days. But don’t leave it in the heat too long or it will melt. I learned that the hard way … multiple times. -Emily Rekstis, Beauty and Style Editor

$24, fresh.com