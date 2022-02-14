Vanilla and amber and spice, eau my! It’s never been easier to create sexy vibes thanks to a crop of new fragrances that are anything but ordinary — and count some of the hottest celebs as fans. If you’ve ever wanted to smell like Kylie Jenner, well, now you can!

This season’s scents are all about blending unique notes. Take, for instance, KKW x Kylie Red Lips. The sensual floral blends night-blooming red gardenia with sweet vanilla and musk. (And it’s housed in a bottle that’s a replica of the beauty mogul and mom of two’s pout!) Naked, a fragrance in The Maker’s new collection, contains orris and tangerine — and smells like skin. Then there’s Ellis Brrooklyn’s Aprés. Hints of evergreen, bourbon and cedarwood are redolent of winter in a bottle! And if you’ve been envious of friends’ vacation pics from Aspen, the aroma will basically transport you there.

Speaking of perfumes that conjure special moments, Gucci’s The Alchemist’s Garden A Gloaming Night is meant to evoke that fleeting time between sunset and dusk. Wondering what that smells like? Well the formula contains fiery cinnamon that mellows into patchouli, which has a cool, earthy vibe. And the new bottle from Guess, Seductive Red, has creamy vanilla and tonka plus a hint of red cherry — conjuring memories of enjoying a decadent sundae.

Whichever new scent you decide to make your signature, sprtiz it on pulse points and other areas where circulation creates a warmth that will help the notes blossom — think wrists (obviously!), the nape of your neck, behind your ears and even in the crook of each elbow. To leave an unexpected trail of scent wherever you go, mist the ends of your hair.

Scroll through to find the fragrances you’ll want to wear before your next date night!