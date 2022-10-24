A night to remember! The Where Art Can Occur Theater Center celebrated its 5th annual Wearable Art Gala with some serious fashion.

The theme for the Saturday, October 22, event, which was hosted by WACO founders Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson, was Harlem in the 1920s through the 1950s. Guests channeled their inner Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Langston Hughes as they raised resources to support artistic development in young people at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

The party was an A-list affair as Beyoncé herself made an appearance. For the occasion, the hitmaker showed off her curves in a skintight ensemble by Gucci. The satin number featured a black skirt and a corset bodice that was finalized with sparkly metallic stars. The Grammy winner, who attended the event with her husband Jay-Z, accessorized with hot pink ballroom gloves and black sunglasses. She also wore dangling diamond earrings and had her hair styled in voluminous curls.

Kelly Rowland also turned heads, stepping onto the red carpet in a breathtaking red gown by Monsoori. The dress was designed with a plunging neckline and completed with a billowing skirt that was equipped with commodious layers. The “Motivation” singer paired the piece with black gloves and wore her hair in a retro updo.

Lori Harvey also threw it back with her crown, sporting an edgy pixie cut styled in finger waves. The influencer’s mane complemented her purple ombre Ibrahima Gueye dress. The frock was a jaw-dropping sight thanks to its sculpture-like neckline and daring high slit. Harvey finished her outfit with pointed toe pumps and jewel-drop earrings.

Angela Bassett stole the show in head-to-toe green. The 9-1-1 star rocked a feather-adorned dress by Georges Hobeika. The glittery number included a sheer construction and was covered in sequins. Bassett pulled the outfit together with a coordinating duster jacket and a feather headpiece. On her feet, she rocked studded sandal heels by Flor de Maria.

It was a big night for the American Horror Story actress as she was honored with the Film & TV Icon Award. Painter Mark Bradford received the Art Icon Award. Other highlights included performances by Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and Andra Day. Keke Palmer served as the event’s host.

Keep scrolling to see more looks from the Wearable Art Gala: