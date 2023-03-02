Who run the world? Girls! Music’s hottest women artists slayed at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 1.

The glitzy soirée took place at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles and honored the industry’s best artists, creators, producers and executives. The ceremony also highlighted SZA with the Woman of the Year Award and Becky G with the Impact Award. Lana Del Rey was the recipient of the Visionary Award and Kim Petras accepted the Chartbreaker Award.

The event was hosted by Quinta Brunson, who looked unreal in a sparkly animal print slip dress by Sergio Hudson. The sultry number featured a halter neckline and a sexy open back. The Abbott Elementary creator, 33, complemented the garb with a glamorous high ponytail.

Del Rey, 37, looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow lace dress by Zimmerman as Petras, 30, delivered drama in a plunging gown that was equipped with a cascading train.

Chloe Bailey also brought the heat in a netted “naked” dress that was finished with feathers at the hem. Her glam was just as eye-catching as she rocked vibrant blush, metallic eyeshadow and a sexy lined lip.

Rosalía, who received the Bose’s Producer of the Year Award, made a statement in a deconstructed black look that featured a see-through bodice that exposed her underboob. The “Con Altura” singer, 30, added even more pizazz with a pair of knee-high boots.

Latto, Billboard’s Powerhouse Award honoree, looked like a walking work of art in a sand-colored corset and a gathered skirt. The “Big Energy” rapper, 24, accessorized with matching gloves and wore her hair in a glossy half-up half-down ‘do that featured a spiky bun. Her makeup was the perfect final touch as she donned warm eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a glossy lip.

The Ohio native took the stage during the evening to perform her new single “Lottery,” before being presented her award. During her acceptance speech, Latto praised her fellow rappers, sharing: “Megan Thee Stallion won this award, Doja Cat won this award. It’s crazy because I’m fans of my peers and they’re now my peers.”

She added: “All the inspiring women who paved the way for me and all the women that are to come. I’m grateful to be a part of this new wave of female rap and baby, we kicking’ down the door and we ain’t takin’ no for an answer.”

Other red carpet standouts included Heidi Klum and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne. Klum, 49, looked like a trophy in a strapless neon frock that was adorned with red jewels. Jayne, 51, for her part, played it cool in a bold red suit. She revived the monochrome trend by pairing the blazer and pants with crimson-colored pumps.

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments from the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards: