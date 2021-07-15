Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2021: See the Best Red Carpet Fashion

By
Kimberley Garner Cannes Film Festival 2021 See the Best Red Carpet Fashion
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
101
24 / 101
podcast

Kimberley Garner

For The French Dispatch screening, the designer wore a Tami Kadi gown with a feather shawl.

Back to top