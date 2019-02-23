Hollywood beauties have been making a powerful statement in over-the-shoulder ensembles. Everyone from Lady Gaga to Tiffany Haddish to Naomi Campbell are among the caped crusaders, each star making the trend their own. Andrew Gelwicks, who styles Chloe Lukasiak, Delilah Belle and Josie Canseco, tells Us, “Cape dresses are appealing because they’re uber flattering and elegant. Adding a cape to a gown adds an element of Hollywood glamour and elevates the look instantly.” He adds, “Women gravitate towards cape dresses because they are super figure-flattering. They also provide for tons of great photo opportunities and if done correctly, capes can be a great tool for the perfect pose!” On how to style them, Gelwicks explains, “these gowns are a statement piece in themselves, so when it comes to accessories, less is more!”

Celebrity stylist Tara Swennen picked a scoop-neck silk-chiffon top, sleek white trousers and a floor-length cape from Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition for Allison Janney to wear to the Critics’ Choice Awards in January. “We just loved the simple elegance of this look. It was a fun way to mix it up a little after a gown-heavy award season,” Swennen notes. “A long cape can help elongate one’s silhouette,” says the stylist, who also works with Kristen Stewart and Ashley Benson. She adds: “Aim for a monochromatic ensemble; longer flowy styles can make the perfect counterpoint to short skirts and add drama to any look. If you choose to go printed, keep the rest of the look simple as the cape should draw all of the attention!”

“Last year, Cara Delevingne closed the 2018 Fall Burberry show in a bright, multi-colored cape that made a meaningful statement, opening the door for cape trends to thrive,” says Eric Owes and Lauren Taylor, the duo responsible for dressing Drake, LeBron James and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “As we approach the infamous First Monday in May, also known as The Met Gala, I have a strong feeling we’ll continue to see fashionable statements and renditions of this superhero’s wardrobe staple featured on the red carpet,” they predict.

Scroll through to see how more stars like Alessandra Ambrosio and Kate Beckinsale are interpreting this statement-making trend on the red carpet.