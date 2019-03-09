Shine on! During Oscars weekend this year, a slew of celebrities showed off pretty pouts — and it turns out they were all wearing the same lipstick formula. Chanel’s new Rouge Coco Flash delivers rich color with major, mirror-like gloss in a single swipe, which may be why it was the lip makeup of choice. Since Us has every glam squad pro on speed dial, we tapped the experts to see why everyone’s going wild for this formula.

The “easy neutral” shade Chicness contrasted with Tessa Thompson’s “sculpted, matte face,” her makeup artist Alex Babsky said. He painted the Creed II actress’ pout with the hue for the 2019 Oscars red carpet.

Brie Larson attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

“It gives the effect of liner, balm and color” at once, says makeup pro Nina Park. She slicked the same shade, Chicness, on client Brie Larsen for the Oscars as well. The neutral was the perfect complement to the Captain Marvel star’s metallic silver gown.

BlacKkKlansman actress Laura Harrier hit the Oscars wearing Rouge Coco Flash, too. For “a beautiful coral flush,” her makeup artist Hung Vanngo says he chose Beat. Vanngo also glammed Hollywood darling Kate Bosworth for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty the same night. For her, he chose pumped up nude Rush.

Lucy Boynton, the English actress who wowed Us in Bohemian Rhapsody — and on every red carpet through awards season — hit the Charles Finch x Chanel pre-Oscars dinner on February 23 wearing the bold berry shade Attitude, which her makeup artist Jo Baker says she applied “without liner.”

And Nina Dobrev stunned in rosewood at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, thanks to Attitude applied by glam guru Kate Lee. Lee tells Us Rouge Coco Flash is “loaded with pigment and super hydrating,” and should be slicked on straight from the tube as “the actual bullet itself is small enough to be precise.” To smooth color at the lip line, she suggests patting with your finger to soften the edges.

Unsure what hue is for you? Just think pink! “It’s the number one most universally flattering shade this spring,” Lee says. Adding that the ultrafeminine color is “having a moment” because it’s “truly inclusive” and can be worn by anyone regardless of age or skin color.”

But don’t let that limit you: Scroll through to check out every one of the 27 shades of Rouge Coco Flash, plus three top coats ($28 each, chanel.com), which can brighten, darken or warm up any of the lipcolors in your makeup arsenal!