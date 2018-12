From ’20s flapper dresses to ’70s western-wear, some fashion trends never go out of style — and fringe is back in a big glam way. Hollywood A-listers fancy fun, eye-catching embellished gowns for the red carpet. Our favorites with major movement include Naomi Campbell in a Calvin Klein 205W39NYC knitted pom pom dress and Chrissy Teigen in a hand-beaded Labourjoisie caftan.

Scroll through to see how more leading ladies including Julianne Moore and Sarah Paulson rock their fringe frocks below.