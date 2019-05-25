Stars are going for the gold, and the results are winning looks in bold, show-stopping, sequin-adorned designs. In recent months, Hollywood beauties have been selecting gilded gowns in all shapes and styles, each one a standout ensemble.

One of our favorite glittering picks includes Shanina Shaik’s strapless Pamela Dennis, which she wore to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in New York City. “This 50-pound Pamela Dennis was all worth it!” Shaik said, adding she “felt like a rockstar” in the high-slit strapless design.

Another standout: Joan Smalls’ Oscar de la Renta dazzling halter: The embroidered stripes on the frock were made from metallic thread and were outlined in gold-cut beads. Smalls described the low-cut look as “a whole lot a class with a little sass.”

More impressive styles include Sophie Turner’s sequin-adorned Louis Vuitton dress (it was worth a whopping $12,00!), and Heidi Klum’s Elie Saab creation, which was embroidered with gold silk thread, sequins and feathers.

Scroll through to see how more A-listers including Constance Wu, Diane Kruger and Isla Fisher wear the glowing embellished shade below.