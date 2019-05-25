Red Carpet

Celebs Strike Gold on the Red Carpet: See the Top 10 Sparkling Looks

Dua Lipa, Constance Wu, Sophie Turner, and Shanina Shaik
Dua Lipa, Constance Wu, Sophie Turner, and Shanina Shaik Getty Images (4)
Stars are going for the gold, and the results are winning looks in bold, show-stopping, sequin-adorned designs. In recent months, Hollywood beauties have been selecting gilded gowns in all shapes and styles, each one a standout ensemble.

One of our favorite glittering picks includes Shanina Shaik’s strapless Pamela Dennis, which she wore to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in New York City. “This 50-pound Pamela Dennis was all worth it!” Shaik said, adding she “felt like a rockstar” in the high-slit strapless design.

Another standout: Joan Smalls’ Oscar de la Renta dazzling halter: The embroidered stripes on the frock were made from metallic thread and were outlined in gold-cut beads. Smalls described the low-cut look as “a whole lot a class with a little sass.”

More impressive styles include Sophie Turner’s sequin-adorned Louis Vuitton dress (it was worth a whopping $12,00!), and Heidi Klum’s Elie Saab creation, which was embroidered with gold silk thread, sequins and feathers.

Scroll through to see how more A-listers including Constance Wu, Diane Kruger and Isla Fisher wear the glowing embellished shade below.

