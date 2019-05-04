Starlets have been showing a little leg in show-stopping dresses adorned in feathers, sequins and velvet with shorter-in-the-front high-low hemlines. The hiked-up on one side factor adds a certain sexiness to glamorous gowns worn on the red carpet.

Stylist Micaela Erlanger, whose clients include Diane Kruger and Shailene Woodley, dressed Lupita Nyong’o in a gam-bearing Oscar de la Renta for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. “We loved the playfulness of the feathers and the lightness of the dress, it was literally light as a feather!” Erlanger tells Us. “I love that you can subtly show a little skin without having to bare it all,” she adds, “It also makes for a dramatic entrance.” Her advice on how to accessorize: “You want your legs to look as long as possible, so go for a shoe that disappears: In this case a simple sandal!”

Another celeb who rocked the silhouette was Alessandra Ambrosio at the Fashion Trust Arabia Gala in Doha, Qatar. She wore a pleated silk Balmain design (priced at a whopping $55,295!). Her stylist Inge Fonteyne called the frock “really special, just a great design and ultra-modern looking.” Fonteyne says she loves this look because sometimes a long dress may feel a bit too formal: “Here you have a more trendy, short, cool feel but with the volume of a gown.”

Other A-listers are making the trend their own, like Halsey, who picked a purple printed strapless tulle Redemption Haute Couture number; and Ashlee Simpson Ross, who opted for a unique gunmetal foil-fringed Ralph & Russo creation. Scroll through to see how more stars including Kate Beckinsale and Gemma Chan sport the It-ensemble below.