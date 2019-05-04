Red Carpet

So Hot Right Now: High/low Hemlines on the Red Carpet

By
Lupita Nyong'o, Kate Beckinsale, Amandla Stenberg and Gemma Chan
Lupita Nyong'o, Kate Beckinsale, Amandla Stenberg and Gemma Chan Getty Images (4)
10

Starlets have been showing a little leg in show-stopping dresses adorned in feathers, sequins and velvet with shorter-in-the-front high-low hemlines. The hiked-up on one side factor adds a certain sexiness to glamorous gowns worn on the red carpet.

Stylist Micaela Erlanger, whose clients include Diane Kruger and Shailene Woodley, dressed Lupita Nyong’o in a gam-bearing Oscar de la Renta for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. “We loved the playfulness of the feathers and the lightness of the dress, it was literally light as a feather!” Erlanger tells Us. “I love that you can subtly show a little skin without having to bare it all,” she adds, “It also makes for a dramatic entrance.” Her advice on how to accessorize: “You want your legs to look as long as possible, so go for a shoe that disappears: In this case a simple sandal!”

Another celeb who rocked the silhouette was Alessandra Ambrosio at the Fashion Trust Arabia Gala in Doha, Qatar. She wore a pleated silk Balmain design (priced at a whopping $55,295!). Her stylist Inge Fonteyne called the frock “really special, just a great design and ultra-modern looking.” Fonteyne says she loves this look because sometimes a long dress may feel a bit too formal: “Here you have a more trendy, short, cool feel but with the volume of a gown.”

Other A-listers are making the trend their own, like Halsey, who picked a purple printed strapless tulle Redemption Haute Couture number; and Ashlee Simpson Ross, who opted for a unique gunmetal foil-fringed Ralph & Russo creation. Scroll through to see how more stars including Kate Beckinsale and Gemma Chan sport the It-ensemble below.

Close popup

Welcome to In Motion

Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!

What's In Motion? Tell me more

What's In Motion?

Go back

How to Use In Motion

What's In Motion? Tell me more