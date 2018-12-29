Celebrities are making a statement on the red carpet in bright, bold rosy shades. From dramatic dresses to sleek jumpsuits, the vibrant color looks stunning in every shape and silhouette. Our favorites include Zoë Kravitz in a strapless crystal-covered Giorgio Armani Privé, Jennifer Lopez in a silk chiffon Georges Chakra Couture halter, and Angela Bassett in a crepe ruffle Christian Siriano one-piece.

Some stars chose more wearable styles, like Karlie Kloss in a Brandon Maxwell flutter-sleeve sheath, and Jenna Dewan in a Galvan tank and wide-leg trousers.

Scroll through to see how more A-listers wear the electric shade below.